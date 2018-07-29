Eight in the running for seats on Salmon Arm city council

Eight people are now in the running for a seat on council and two will be vying for the mayor’s chair in the upcoming municipal election. (File photo)

There’s another contender in the race for a seat on city council.

Chris Meikle has joined the Prosperity 4 Salmon Arm campaign slate of Jim Kimmerly, Wayne Matthews, Sylvia Lindgren and Mary-Louise McCausland in the race to be elected to council.

Kimmerly, who spearheaded the group, says Meikle, 30, offers a young person’s perspective on local government.

“Chris wants to see more industry in Salmon Arm that offers good employment opportunities for young people,” said Kimmerly.

Related: Slate of four running for seats on council

Realted: Coun. Kevin Flynn makes bid for re-election

Meikle is a contractor with 15 years in the steel fabrication industry, and runs Idea 64 Projects.

Kimmerly announced the Prosperity 4 Salmon Arm slate in May. They’re up against incumbent Couns. Kevin Flynn and Tim Lavery, and newcomer Aaron Brooks.

Couns. Chad Eliason, Ken Jamieson and Louise Wallace Richmond have not yet stated whether they’ll be seeking re-election. Coun. Alan Harrison has his sights set on the mayor’s chair, and is running against current Mayor Nancy Cooper.

@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter