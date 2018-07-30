Eight Comox Valley intersections see the most collisions

This intersection at Gaetz Avenue and 67th St. in Red Deer currently has a red light camera and may soon have a speed-on-green camera added. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

It is important to always pay attention while driving, but perhaps more so at eight Comox Valley intersections.

According to a report by ICBC, across Vancouver Island, the total number of incidents at intersections has steadily increased each year with around 12,000 in 2016. Out of those incidents, there were 6,800 injured victims and 15 deaths.

“There are very few collisions which are not caused by human error,” said Cst. Monica Terragni, media relations with the Comox Valley RCMP. “When you’re a good driver, completely focused on the road, you might even be able to avoid someone else’s dangerous driving.”

Terragni could not provide specific crash statistics, but says RCMP sees the most collisions at these eight intersections:

Ryan Road and Lerwick Road

Ryan Road and Black Road

Ryan Road and Island Highway

Anderton Road and Guthrie Road

Anderton Road and Comox Avenue

17th Street and Comox Road

Cliffe Avenue and 26th Street

Cliffe Avenue and 5th Street

“It is important to point out that it is not the intersection which causes collisions – it is the driver decision making and driver behaviour,” said Terragni. “Drivers need to pay attention when travelling through any intersection, not just the ones identified as having the most collisions.”

She added drivers should always check cross traffic before proceeding through intersections, stop completely at red lights or stop signs, always use signal lights for turns or lane changes and drive according to road conditions.

jolene.rudisuela@comoxvalleyrecord.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter