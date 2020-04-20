Egg chucking vandal targets Promontory resident’s wheelchair accessible van

Amanda Lencucha was disheartened to find splattered egg on the side of her vehicle Monday morning.

Splattered egg on the side of the Lencucha family's Sunshine Family Van. (Facebook photo)

At a time when some people are having trouble finding eggs to buy from understocked grocery stores, someone is wasting theirs on petty vandalism.

Promontory resident Amanda Lencucha posted pictures on Facebook Sunday of her vehicle covered in dried-on egg yolk.

Amanda drives a Variety Children’s Charity Sunshine Family Van, and says it was targeted in the middle of the night on Saturday on Teskey Road.

When she left in the morning on a grocery run, she saw what had happened.

Her heart sank.

“It was quite upsetting to see such stupidity in our little community,” she wrote on Facebook. “I had a really fun time scraping it off my windows and now it’s all stuck inside my door handle.”

“Sydney Lencucha (middle in red) surrounded by her family at the Variety Show of Hearts Telethon in February. In the pic is Sydney’s father Jonathan (bottom left), sister Aurora (top left), mom Amanda (top middle), grandma Karen Fahlman (top right) and grandpa Kevin Fahlman (bottom right). (Submitted photo)”

Amanda was given the van two years ago to help get her daughter Sydney to medical appointments, and she normally parks in her garage.

She asked on Facebook if anyone else was targeted by egg chuckers, and no one else was.

READ MORE: Vandalism takes away from schools says Chilliwack school district

READ MORE: Three teens arrested in connection with Promontory Heights vandalism

“All up and down my street people park on the side of the road so I was surprised that no one else was targeted,” she said. “I really hope that it wasn’t targeted towards me. That would be very disheartening.

“I’m pretty sure just about everyone up here knows my van and smiles when they see it, so for someone to egg me was pretty shocking when it’s usually positive vibes from neighbours.”

This week, Amanda had to take Sydney to the emergency room after she suffered a series of seizures.

The egging just made things worse for a family that is already struggling, and Amanda wants whoever did it to know there is a human cost to thoughtless actions.

“It’s been a rough week for us here and this was just the last straw really,” Amanda said. “We’ve spent the whole week dealing with that, and then I get egged.”

The reaction to Amanda’s Facebook post was strong, with one person calling the act ‘disgusting.’

“Wow. I can’t believe during this time people would waste eggs. Seriously, how messed up can someone be to egg a wheelchair vehicle?” wrote Abel Eunice Pop.

“Sorry to see that Amanda,” wrote Gord Robertson. “Egging a wheelchair van is about as low as a person can go. Unbelievable.”

@ProgressSportseric.welsh@theprogress.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress