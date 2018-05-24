Efforts made to mitigate disruption on Fifth Street

Motorists are asked to be patient during construction on Fifth Street. Scott Stanfield photo

The City of Courtenay is doing its best to reduce disruption during construction of the Complete Street Pilot Project on Fifth Street.

Dust control has been the main complaint from area residents.

“There have been reports of some commuters ignoring the road closure/local traffic only signage,” said Craig Perry, manager of engineering projects. “These drivers should be aware that the road is closed for a good reason. The soil in this area is very fine, and vehicles, particularly those driving fast or recklessly, needlessly disperse dust and disrupt the neighbourhood.

“Reckless driving is a police matter, and residents in the area have been encouraged to report them to the RCMP,” he added.

Copcan Civil Ltd. of Nanaimo was awarded the construction contract. The City and project consultant Urban Systems have been working with the contractor to minimize disruptions by way of the following measures:

•Installing temporary recycled asphalt along the construction detour, on Fifth continuing to McPhee Avenue;

•Using a water truck to dampen the construction zone while crews are on site to reduce dust;

•Sweeping side streets before the Victoria Day weekend.

A ‘complete street’ meets the needs of motorists, cyclists, pedestrians and bus users. Improvements between Fitzgerald and Menzies will include two paved vehicle lanes, bike lanes separated from traffic, and improved parking and accessibility for pedestrians. There will also be underground improvements.

Work is expected to be complete by Oct. 1.

Those wishing to receive regular project updates by email can sign up for the project e-newsletter at www.courtenay.ca/completestreet