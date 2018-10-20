Effective communication is key to small business success

Free workshop will help attendees be better-equipped to market themselves.

Every business owner is knowledgeable about their business.

Every business has a story to share. One that is unique and compelling.

If you’re an entrepreneur or a small business owner, that story can be one of your most effective marketing tools.

That’s the message from Dan Wall of Firelight Communications in Nelson.

“You need to figure out what your key messages are before deciding whether it’s a Facebook post or a press release or an ad,” he says.

Wall will be leading a free three-hour workshop on ‘Communications for Small Business Success’ as part of a series of professional development workshops and training opportunities being organized by Community Futures Cariboo Chilcotin, North Cariboo and Sun Country for small- and medium-sized businesses in the region.

The workshop is also open to not-for-profit organizations.

Most people already know what their key messages are, Wall says, adding they just haven’t had the opportunity to articulate them properly.

“You need to figure out what you want to say and who you want to say it to, and then you can figure out where to put that message.”

This is an interactive workshop that will take you through a communications planning process and help you:

• Identify and craft your key messages;

• Engage with your target markets;

• Write web content, social media posts and news releases that get attention;

• Draft quotable quotes; and

• Identify relevant media outlets, both print and online.

Takeaways include the outline for a basic communications plan and a better understanding of how communications can help your business achieve its goals.

Wall is a communications professional with 20 years of experience working across Canada with Crown corporations, municipal governments, non-profits, the tourism industry, and the arts and culture sector. He’s had more than 170 articles and photos published in newspapers and magazines across Canada as a freelance writer, written hundreds of news releases, profiles and articles for Effective communications for small business success.

For more information or to register online, visit www.cfwildfire.ca/workshops and scroll down to the Community Futures office nearest you or call our office to register.

The free Ashcroft workshop will be held on Oct. 22 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Ashcroft Community Hall at 409 Bancroft St.

To register, call 250-453-9165.

editorial@accjournal.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter