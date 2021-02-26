Educational culinary facility proposed for Summerhill Winery

The facility would need approval from the Agricultural Land Commission

A new educational culinary facility may be coming to Kelowna if city council and the Agricultural Land Commission (ALC) support it.

City staff is recommending support for the educational culinary facility that would be built on the Summerhill Pyramid Winery property located on Chute Lake Road. However, the proposal is for a non-farm use application and will need to be forwarded to the Agricultural Land Commission for consideration.

Stephen Cipes, the owner of Summerhill Pyramid Winery, is behind the project and claims the proposed facility is unique both provincially or nationally.

The project is considered urban and does not meet a number of the agricultural objectives outlined in the City’s Official Community Plan (OCP) and agricultural plan.

Yet, city staff say the proposal has the potential to generate alternative agricultural value for Kelowna and the region by providing an opportunity for value-added agricultural amenities.

According to the proposal, the facility could promote local farming through research and education, including local foods and agricultural products.

The project would be called the “Culinary College for Humanity” and would include a culinary facility, educational stays, wine tasting, food-producing gardens, and parking.

It would be built on top of the existing wine production and warehouse building at Summerhill Winery.

This educational facility would also have a residential component of 150 rooms to accommodate students and faculty.

If approved by council and the ALC, Cipes would be required to apply to the city for a text amendment to the A1 Zone (or a Comprehensive Development Zone) to allow for the proposed uses, use restrictions, building height, and any restrictions imposed by the ALC.

