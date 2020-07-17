Edmonton man facing recommended charges after late-night crime spree downtown Victoria

Victoria police are recommending charges for an Edmonton man arrested in Victoria after a crime spree that included theft, assault and a break and enter.

Officers were called to a restaurant in the 1100-block of Douglas Street just after 10 p.m. on Thursday night for reports of theft and assault. Staff at the restaurant reported that a man had gone to the establishment and left after refusing to pay his bill. The suspect returned a short time later and when staff threatened to call police he assaulted the staff member who had taken out his phone.

The staff member was not injured in the assault.

VicPD began searching for the suspect when another VicPD K9 officer responded to a call for a break and enter at a hotel in the 1200-block of Wharf Street. The caller reported that a man had thrown an object through the front window and was now inside the lobby area. The VicPD K9 officer arrived and spotted the suspect attempting to gain access to the hotel’s office area.

The suspect saw the police officer and tried to flee on foot. He was apprehended after a brief foot chase and taken into custody without further incident. Officers then tied him to the first incident.

The suspect was held in cells and later released on conditions.

