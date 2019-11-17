Edmonton artist showcases work

On October 31, Edmonton artist Jennifer van Popta presented a gallery of her work at The Arts Station.

The vibrant works of art, focus on the personalities of animals, and showcases her humourous and educational style of art.

Throughout the years van Popta has explored many mediums, and loves trying out new materials and techniques. Now many years later, she has found a way to combine her love of animals and colours into beautiful acrylic paintings full of movement and emotion.

Most recently, her work has evolved to include gray scale animals, with colourful, whimsical backgrounds, a style which draws the viewer in and makes you wonder what is happening outside the canvas.

Although from Edmonton, van Popta has become known locally for her dumpster painting of a bear, which is showcased outside the Fernie Brewing Company off Highway 3.

Her work will be showcased in The Arts Station until November 26, followed by a Mini Art Show grand opening two days later.

Check out Theartsstation.com for more information about upcoming exhibits.