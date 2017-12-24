EDITORIAL: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas in Princeton

‘Twas the night before Christmas, and all through Prince Town

Not a creature was stirring. There was no one around.

The taxpayers were nestled all snug in their beds

While economic development danced in their heads.

There were no lights at town hall, but people were home –

Frank and Rosemary, Doug, Kim and Jerome.

The mayor looked solemn. “I’ve called you all here

Because we need some face time with Santa this year.”

And before the councillors could but turn around

Up the fire escape Santa Claus came with a bound

His cheeks were like roses, his hat was askew.

“Let’s get a move on. I’ve plenty to do.”

He took in the room and noticed the seating.

“Ah. Okay. Another in-camera meeting.”

He dropped his red sack and pulled up a chair.

It was the one previously held by CAO Rick Zerr.

Santa shook off his hat and asked “What’s all this?

“You need something for Christmas you can’t write on your list?”

“That’s right,” said the mayor. “We have a big ask.

We want $22 million and we’d like it in cash.”

The old elf just stared. And then he cleaned out his ear.

“What exactly have you all been up to this year?”

Frank was not nervous. The man kept his cool.

“We need that much money to build our new pool.”

“A pool?” cried Santa. “You’re plain out of luck.”

Most towns want equipment, like a new fire truck.”

Still he pulled his bag closer, and through it he sifted.

But all Santa’s money had already been gifted.

“I don’t know what to say.” St. Nick scratched his head.

“Would you settle for a snow plow or new street lights instead?”

But the councillors were firm. Their eyes, they were pleading.

“This pool,” said they mayor, “is something we’re needing.”

Santa heaved a great sigh. “I know what I’ll do.

There are lots of folks in Victoria who owe me a few.”

As he gathered his things to head for the hall

He promised: “When I get back, I’ll make some calls.”

He was nearly to the door when he changed his direction.

The jolly man turned back. “I heard about the election.”

“You’ve had a good run, and you’re all good souls.”

Remember: Stay off Facebook, and don’t feed the trolls.”

Then laying his finger aside of his nose

With a wink of his eye, to rooftop he rose.

But they heard him exclaim as he rode of out sight.

“Merry Christmas to all – keep up the good fight.”

-AD