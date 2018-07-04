Gary Poignant is stepping down after seven months at the News.

Editor retiring

Team of journalists taking over

Arrow Lakes News Editor Gary Poignant is retiring from his post July 6 after seven months at the helm. Poignant, who came out of semi-retirement last December to assume the position at the News, now plans to work on several writing projects from his Nelson home. A team of journalists will take over the editing duties at the News. They can be reached at editor@nelsonstar.com

