Edgewood Park officially opens in South Surrey

With a little help from some young Surrey residents, Mayor Doug McCallum cuts the ribbon at the official opening of Edgewood Park in South Surrey. (City of Surrey photo)

Surrey’s newest greenspace was officially opened today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Edgewood Park.

The new park, located in South Surrey at 2284 165 St., features a multi-tiered playground with what a City of Surrey news release calls “an unprescribed play circuit” as well as zip line, multi-sports court and ping-pong tables.

The playground also includes “accessibility play” which features a roller table, universal spinner, a dish swing and a wide slide – many of which “encourage co-operative play that engages one or multiple children,” the release adds.

“Investing in neighbourhood parks, like Edgewood Park, helps support our vision of being a thriving, green and inclusive community,” said Mayor Doug McCallum. who attended Wednesday’s grand-opening along with other members of city council.

“By giving residents access to more green spaces, social spaces and active spaces, we are investing in the well-being of our residents.”

A grassy field, walking loop and pollinator garden are also features of the new park. The garden provides “an opportunity for park users to learn about the city’s biodiversity,” the release notes, adding that “native species were chosen for diversity, character and drought-tolerance.”

Peace Arch News