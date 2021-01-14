Edge of the World launches into third-annual Colouring Contest

The popular competition is open to kids 12 and under, with submissions due by Jan. 31

Edge of the World employee, Tim Wilde, poses with one of this year’s entries. (Soranne Floarea/ The Free Press)

Edge of the World’s annual Colouring Contest is back for the third year in a row, offering youth 12 and under the opportunity to win a number of sweet prizes in exchange for artistic masterpieces.

Running from Jan. 1 until Jan 31, participants are encouraged to colour in sheets designed by Rozzy Hibbard featuring riders snowboarding down Fernie Alpine Resort’s terrain park.

“Have fun, be creative, maybe you’ll win something,” said shop owner, Greg Barrow, adding that the shop hosts the yearly event in an effort to do something fun for kids in the community.

Local artists Connor Anderson and Cami Pageau are judging the event, looking for both colour and creativity from the entrants.

Judging will take place in three categories: six and under, seven to nine, and 10 to 12, with prizes awarded for first, second and third place in each category.

Colouring sheets are available for pick up inside Edge of the World. Finished pieces must be handed into the shop prior to Jan. 31. Winners will be announced Feb. 1.

