Ed Harrison tops Terrace school district by-election poll

One of seven people vying to fill vacant seat

Unofficial results have Ed Harrison winning yesterday’s Coast Mountains School District’s by-election to fill a vacant Terrace seat.

Harrison gathered 159 votes, topping the other six people who wanted to fill the seat vacated when Art Erasmus moved away late last year.

Results will be certified as official tomorrow by returning officer Cathy Jackson.

Coming second was Dave Crawley with 74 votes followed by Roger Leclerc with 64, Peter Lambright with 45, Kate Spangl with 44, Diana Penner with 29 and Lynn Parker with 21 votes.

Harrison will be sworn in next month and will fill the remainder of the term leading to next fall’s full school district elections.

Harrison is a former Caledonia Secondary School teacher, leaving there to teach at the University of Northern British Columbia’s Terrace campus before retiring just recently.

Just 436 Terrace voters turned out for two advance polls and the March 6 general voting day.

Terrace Standard