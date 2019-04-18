Ecosystem restoration burns planned for Premier Lake area

Burns to start within next two weeks depending on weather conditions

Ecosystem restoration burns are being planned for the Premier Lake area that will take place sometime within the next two weeks, according to a provincial government press release.

The burns are being conducted in partnership with the Rocky Mountain Trench Ecosystem, B.C. Wildfire Service, B.C. Parks and the Rocky Mountain Trench Natural Resources Society.

The burn is planned between April 17-30, while the exact timing will be determined on site and weather conditions.

One burn will cover roughly 11 hectares near the Yankee-Canuck Lakes Loop Trial in Premier Lake Provincial Park. The second burn will cover 158 hectares west of Quarz Lake.

The burns will only be ignited if conditions are suitable and trained firefighters will ensure that the fires remain within predetermined boundaries. B.C. Parks staff are also assisting with the planning and completion of the burns.

Smoke from the area may be visible from Sheep Creek, Skookumchuk, Wasa Lake and surrounding communities.

The Rocky Mountain Trench is historically renewed through frequent ground fires, which remove plants beneath the forest canopy and result in open forests with large, healthy trees. Restoration burns are used to help restore and maintain native plant landscapes and improve wildlife habitat.

trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter