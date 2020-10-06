Economic recovery important for Liberal candidate Tanya Kaul

Lake Cowichan's Tanya Kaul is running for the Liberal Party in the Cowochan Valley riding in the provincial election on Oct. 24. (Submitted photo)

Tanya Kaul wants to get people back to work in the Cowichan Valley.

Kaul, the Liberal candidate for the Cowichan Valley riding in the upcoming provincial election, said that if she’s elected, she wants to help get B.C. and its economy back on track after the financial downturn that’s largely related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The BC Liberal Party has a strong economic plan that includes providing support for small businesses, and a Liberal government would eliminate the PST for one year, and drop it to three per cent in the second year to help kick start the economy,” Kaul said.

“I was always inspired by the BC Liberals’ track record of fiscal responsibility, and the leadership of Gordon Campbell.”

Kaul grew up in Kelowna, but moved to Lake Cowichan with her husband 10 years ago where she now works as a recreational programmer for the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

She has a masters degree in public administration and worked for the BC Liberal Party as a legislative assistant; at first when the party was in opposition and then when the Liberals took power.

Kaul said this is her first run for political office, but she always wanted to return to the legislature as an MLA for the Liberal Party.

She said she wants to help build safer communities in the Cowichan Valley by providing pathways to recovery for those dealing with mental health and addiction issues, as well as dealing with the ongoing homelessness problems in the area, which are all interconnected.

“If elected, I would consult with local governments and all the stakeholders involved to come up with solutions to the mental health and addiction issues, because these are big issues in the Valley right now,” Kaul said.

“We need to treat the cause to prevent the harm.”

Kaul said the environment is another issue that is important to her and the people in the riding, and she would do all she can to protect it.

“We need to do all we can to protect the air, water and wildlife here, and across B.C.,” she said.

“We need to promote and implement clean energy initiatives in order to ensure that we will have a sustainable future.”

