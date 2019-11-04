Economic Development Cowichan has new manager

Barry O’Riordan the new manager of Economic Development Cowichan.

O’Riordan is replacing Amy Melmock as manager of the EDC, a regional service run by the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

Melmock had served in the role since 2016, and a press release from the CVRD said she left under good terms to return to her native Nova Scotia.

O’Riordan joined the EDC as a special projects assistant in June, 2019, and demonstrated his ability to learn quickly and take initiative on a number of active projects following the departure of Melmock.

He has a master’s degree in economics from the National University of Ireland, Galway and broad experience working in industry, non-profit and local government settings.

The press release said O’Riordan brings a systems thinking approach, a natural ability to collaborate with diverse stakeholders, and a desire to advance inclusive and sustainable economic development in the region.

Since moving to the Cowichan Valley in late 2015, he has established a wide network of business and community relationships which will serve him well in his new role.

Until recently, O’Riordan held dual roles as executive director of both the Duncan Farmers’ Market Society and the Cowichan Station Areas Association, which operates the HUB at Cowichan Station.

This experience builds upon management roles he held in agriculture and transportation, as well as his background in economics.

“I am thrilled to get started as manager of Economic Development Cowichan”, said O’Riordan.

“I acknowledge and respect all the hard work my predecessor, Amy Melmock, brought to the CVRD. There is certainly an exciting array of regional projects in play which we are busy working to implement. I am looking forward to working with business, First Nations and community partners, to build upon this foundation, while actively supporting a transition to a healthy and sustainable regional economy.”