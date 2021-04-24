Ecole Quarterway Elementary in Nanaimo sees COVID-19 case

Potential exposure dates April 20, 21 and 22, says Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools

École Quarterway Elementary School is the latest school in Nanaimo-Ladysmith school district with a case of COVID-19.

According to a Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools social media post, the French immersion school on Bowen Road in Nanaimo had potential exposure dates April 20, 21 and 22.

Other district schools listed on Island Health’s COVID-19 exposure list are Qwam Qwum and Pleasant Valley elementary schools.

Schools remain on the list 14 days after the last exposure, Island Health said.

