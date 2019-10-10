Eco day in the park

Silverthorne Elementary School held a a traditional ecological knowledge day at Jamie Baxter Park in Houston. The kids were broken up into different groups - story telling,drumming, berry picking, meditation, rock building and bannok group. They also got served chili for lunch. This program is done a few times a year at different locations. Silverthorne Grades Kindergarten to 7. (Angelique Houlihan photos)