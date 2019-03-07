Ebus adds more travel options to Kamloops-Vancouver route

Ebus now has three departures, up from two, on Fridays and Sundays between Kamoolps and B.C.'s largest city

The Ebus office in Kamloops is in Sahali Mall, from where buses depart and arrive.Photograph By KTW (file)

There are now more options for Kamloops and area residents seeking a trip to and from the Lower Mainland on weekends.

Alberta-based Ebus, which helped fill the void since Greyhound ceased operations in Western Canada four months ago, has added a couple of more trips between Kamloops and Vancouver to increase access for student travelers, as well as those looking to travel on weekends.

Ebus now has three departures, up from two, on Fridays and Sundays between the Tournament Capital and B.C.’s largest city — a decision the company believes will help increase its post-secondary student passenger base.

“In our operations, we have the opportunity to be nimble and respond to the needs of the marketplace, strategically setting our times to answer the call of our passengers and what we believe are their reasons for using our service,” said Dean Wright, vice-president of Ebus parent company Pacific Western Transportation Group’s motorcoach division.

The additional buses leave Kamloops at noon both days and depart from Vancouver at 6 p.m.

Ebus departs from Sahali Mall.