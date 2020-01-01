Eat Pure celebrates five years of success

Eat Pure Mountain Market just celebrated its fifth anniversary of opening its doors to the people of Golden in December 2014.

Nicole Du Vent stands outside of her business, Eat Pure Mountain Market. The store just celebrated it’s fifth anniversary of operation.

Supplying nourishing and organic locally sourced foods to the people of Golden, owner Nicole Du Vent has been enjoying the ride so far.

“I’m so lucky and blessed to have a business that’s working in this community, and I’m thankful for the support that the community has shown since the start,” said Du Vent. “I grew up on an orchard and I worked as a chef for almost 20 years, so food has always been my passion.”

Du Vent formerly worked as a chef in the backcountry, preparing meals for people who are on the go and living a healthy active lifestyle. While it was work she greatly enjoyed, she wanted to have a bigger role in the community of Golden, rather than continue to come and go in town due to her job.

“When I first opened my business, people would come in and be like ‘oh, you must be new!’, and I had to tell them that I had been in Golden for eight years,” said Du Vent. “Getting to know the community and seeing the same faces and chatting with them, being a part of this community has been so fulfilling.”

One of the services that Eat Pure Mountain Market provides Golden is their produce bins. The bins, which are offered in a range of sizes and are comprised of 75 per cent vegetables and 25 per cent fruit, offer the most value per dollar for the produce that clients receive.

With prices varying from $30-45, bins are assembled by the staff at Eat Pure and are picked up by clients on Thursdays. The bins provide them with a wide assortment of foods for the week.

“We shop the price list for the best deals, so you’re going to get the most value for your organic dollar,” said Du Vent. “It ensures that you get the most value, versus coming in and not knowing what the deals are.”

All the produce is locally sourced, which is an important aspect of Eat Pure’s mantra. Not only do locally sourced foods help protect the environment, according to Du Vent, but it also supports the local economy and creates opportunities for local produce suppliers to maintain a viable business.

“There was one business in town that said she didn’t think she could have kept up her business until we opened,” said Du Vent. “Having a year round outlet can be the difference between someone having their dream business or not, so it’s important to support local.”

In the new year, Eat Pure will be providing a series of talks and classes on organic and healthy eating, as well as their customer appreciation day on Saturday, January 5. More information can be found on their facebook page, or you can drop in at 1007-C 10th Street South.