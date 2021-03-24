Easter Sunday marks end of downhill skiing season in Quesnel

Troll Ski Resort said their final day will be Sunday, April 4

The birds are singing, the snow is melting and Troll Ski Resort has announced their final opening days of the 2020/2021 season.

The final day of their season will be Easter Sunday, April 4. The hill will also be closed on March 30, 31 and April 1.

“Yellow lift will be free so that everyone can come learn a new skill and be outside,” a Facebook post reads.

Earlier in the season, owner Hildur Fossberg Sinclair told the Observer the resort would operate like it was a few decades ago, with families bringing their own lunches and not using as much of the resort’s resources.

READ MORE: Quesnel-area ski resort preparing for throwback season

“Skiing lends itself to a safe COVID-19 sport because we are wearing gloves, we for the most part have face coverings on,” Sinclair said in November. “The nature of skiing and snowboarding means you can’t get too close to somebody.”

Lifts start at 10 a.m. and will be running until 4:20 p.m.

PHOTOS: Troll Ski Resort opens

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer