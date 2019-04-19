Easter Egg Hunt returns to 100 Mile House

The 100 Mile Free Press and Canlan Sports team up for chocolate egg hunt

They say we all scream for ice cream, but anyone who attends the 100 Mile Free Press and Canlan Ice Sports Easter Egg Hunt knows it’s really chocolate everyone wants to holler about.

The Fourth Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt is set for April 20 at the Lumberman’s Parks Ball Fields next to the South Cariboo Rec Centre. It will feature an abundance of chocolate and some great prizes, such as two children’s bicycles and lots of toys.

“Thanks to our generous business community who came together once again to make this event possible, free of charge for all children up to 12 years,” said Martina Dopf, publisher of the 100 Mile Free Press.

A face painting station will also be on offer and the 100 Mile Lions will be serving free hot dogs.

Kids up to six years of age will get first dibs on the hidden chocolate, with their hunt beginning at 11:30 a.m. Kids between the ages of seven and 12 will get to test their chocolate sniffers 15 minutes later.

Participants are asked to bring their own baskets.

The Easter Bunny will also be making an appearance, hopping around to encourage the young chocolate scavengers.

“We’re hoping to see lots of kids on Saturday,” Dopf said.

