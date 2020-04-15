Easter bunny at the Pines

Easter Bunny visits Burns Lake

With it being Easter last week, a pines employee dress the part during her shift at the Pines in Burns Lake. It was much to the delight of the residents to see this cheerful bunny. Arlene Buckham (seen here) is a Recreation Therapist at The Pines. .(Facebook photo)

  • Apr. 15, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

With it being Easter last week, a pines employee dress the part during her shift at the Pines in Burns Lake. It was much to the delight of the residents to see this cheerful bunny. Arlene Buckham (seen here) is a Recreation Therapist at The Pines. .(Facebook photo)

Burns Lake Lakes District News

Previous story
COVID-19: Farmers market operations play huge role for community
Next story
Kitimat Minor Hockey Association announces 2019/2020 awards after COVID-19 cancels U18 championships

Just Posted

Most Read