Easter Bunny visits Burns Lake

With it being Easter last week, a pines employee dress the part during her shift at the Pines in Burns Lake. It was much to the delight of the residents to see this cheerful bunny. Arlene Buckham (seen here) is a Recreation Therapist at The Pines. .(Facebook photo)
