Eastbound line reopened after 19 train cars derail in Fraser Canyon

No injuries or spills after Thursday night derailment north of Boston Bar

A total of 19 train cars derailed Thursday, 16 kilometres north of Boston Bar in the Fraser Canyon.

At 4:30 p.m. an eastbound CN mixed freight train traveling on CP tracks derailed, CP spokesperson Andy Cummings stated in an email. The line was reopened late morning Friday.

“There were no injuries, no leaks and no public safety issues,” Cummings stated. “CP immediately dispatched teams to the site to begin the process of recovery and cleanup.”

The derailment was reported to the Ministry of the Environment and Climate Change at 7:43 p.m. Thursday. David Karn, senior public affairs officer, said no casualties or fuel spills were reported to the ministry and no waterways were impacted.

Terry Raymond, director for Electoral Area A, was contacted about the spill Thursday evening. He said it was initially thought to be a diesel spill, but he was informed the cars carrying diesel were upright and there were no risks to te environment or the community.

Jackie Tegart, MLA for Fraser-Nicola, traveled from Lilloett to Boston Bar after hearing about the derailment. She said the incident is a reminder of the need for a pipeline to get oil to market.

“Thankfully nothing has gone into the river, is my understanding, but it again brings to mind the safety of shipping product on rail,” she said. “This is an example why it’s really, really important that we get Kinder Morgan in the ground and look at the safest way to port from Alberta.”

The incident occurred 200 metres from the Fraser River.

