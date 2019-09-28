Eastbound Fraser Highway crash causing congestion

Collision occured between Ross Road and Bradner Road, drivers squeezing through single lane.

  • Sep. 28, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An eastbound vehicle collision on the Fraser Highway has traffic backing up.

The collision occured between Ross Road and Bradner Road and has drivers squeezing through a single lane.

