East Sooke residents takes action against crime

Rick Stiebel – Sooke News Mirror

Residents of East Sooke are turning to the RCMP for ways to deal with a spike in crime.

Comments on social media that included complaints about criminal and suspicious activity have prompted concerned residents to band together with East Sooke Neighbourhood Association in search of solutions.

Linda Nehra, one of four directors with the East Sooke Neighbourhoods Association, which was formed in 2013, said there has been an increase in anecdotal complaints in the past three months. Incidents include homes and vehicles broken into theft of gas from a vehicle, and tools stolen from a shed.

“That spurred (efforts to organize) a meeting with the Sooke RCMP,” she said. “Their response was instant. We were immediately given multiple date options for a meeting.”

Nehra said another focus of the meeting will be to gather information on how to launch a Neighbourhood Block Watch program in East Sooke. “We already have four residents who have volunteered to be Block Watch captains,” she added.

The meeting is scheduled for Friday, May 25 at 7 p.m. at the East Sooke Community Hall at 1397 Coppermine Rd.