Firefighters are still working to contain the 545 hectare wild fire at East Shuswap Road. Photo from BC Wildfire Service Twitter

East Shuswap Road wildfire’s fire line being controlled

Firefighters saved an eagle's nest and eaglets while controlling fire lines

  • Jul. 15, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

UPDATE: 12:43 p.m.

BC Wildfire service currently has 103 personnel on site, along with four water tenders and two helicopters.

There are no controlled burns going on at this moment, the growth of the fire was anticipated by BC Wildfire Service and crews are continuing to extinguish hotspots within 100 feet of the fire’s perimeter and are working to increase containment.

Related: VIDEO: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

Firefighters are still working to contain the 545 hectare wild fire at East Shuswap Road.

After a successful burn operation that removed any potential fuel to the fire, 112 personnel continue to control the fire line, and cool perimeter hot spots.

Related: Police officer puts out bush fire in West Kelowna

Yesterday, 89 personnel were on site with four helicopters and heavy equipment to contain what was a 500 hectare fire, crews worked overnight to keep the fire from growing.

Related: Small fire sparked in West Kelowna hills

An eagle’s nest was saved from the wildfire on Friday, it now remains in its place and eaglets were attempting to fly from the nest yesterday according to BC Wildfire Service.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Langley Memorial ER campaign gets a boost from Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary
Next story
MULTIMEDIA: Classic cars shine at Wheel-o-rama in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Editorial: Disconnecting communities

  • 14 hours ago
  • by

 

Kimberley Fire Department has lowest operating cost per capita compared to similar communities

  • 14 hours ago

 

Jitney tradition marks Canada Day

 

Police presence at Anna Place in Courtenay

  • 14 hours ago

 

Most Read