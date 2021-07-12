East Sector remains closed to public due to fire risk

As of July 3, East Sector Lands in Harrison Hot Springs are closed due to hot and dry conditions creating extreme risk for fires.

East Sector Lands consist of 316- acres of land, featuring wetlands, coniferous and deciduous forest areas and 5.5 kilometres of walking trails. It is normally open from 7 a.m. to sunset.

A province-wide burning ban is still in effect, prohibiting open fires, campfires, fireworks, sky lanterns, chimneys, tiki torches and open burning of any kind.

As of publication, there have been 752 wildfires in B.C. this year, four of which have been in the Agassiz-Harrison area. There are currently 199 active fires with 28 starting in the last two days.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire, or open burning violation, call 1-800-663-5555 toll-free or *5555 on a cell phone.

