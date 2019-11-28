Earthquake felt in and near Penticton

Quake occurred 14 kilometres from Penticton early on the morning of Nov. 28.

Some Penticton residents felt a mild earthquake early Thursday morning as a magnitude 2.2 quake was felt around 1:36 a.m.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the quake occurred roughly 14 kilometres south of Penticton.

READ ALSO: Small earthquake hits South Okanagan

READ ALSO: Earthquake lightly felt in Penticton and OK Falls

While it was lightly felt in Penticton and the surrounding area, there were no reports of damage as a result.

Penticton has felt earthquakes in past years, including some with much stronger magnitudes.

These include a 4.1 magnitude quake on Sept. 10, 2016, a 4.3 magnitude quake on Nov. 18, 2011 and a 4.5 magnitude quake on Aug. 17, 2002.

The most powerful quake on record in the region was a 7.4 magnitude quake, southwest of Penticton, in Washington state. It occurred Dec. 15, 1872.

To report a typo, email:news@summerlandreview.com.

news@summerlandreview.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.