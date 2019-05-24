EarlyAct Club delivery acts of kindness to seniors in Golden

Golden's EarlyAct Club is a group of young elementary-school aged children who have big plans to make Golden a better place to live.

Last week, the club gathered to deliver flower pots with nice messages to seniors in the community. The random act of kindness was planned out, and executed perfectly by the youth. The EarlyAct Club is a younger sub group of the Interact Club of Golden, and the two work closely together on projects.

The EarlyAct Club painted flower pots, wrote positive notes for the seniors, and planted fresh flowers in them before delivering them to the seniors’ doorsteps. The group delivered 30 flower pots in total, splitting up into groups for delivery.

“We planted flowers and painted the pots,” said EarlyAct Club member Lila Richard. “On the pots, we wrote a nice message to everybody.”

The EarlyAct Club raised money for the flowers and pots at a bake sale at the Interact Club’s bingo night, hosted at the Golden Seniors’ Centre on April 26.

The brightly coloured flower pots had nice messages painted on them as well, and were decorated beautifully, so they can be reused again.

The EarlyAct Club is open to students at Lady Grey Elementary School for Grades 4 to 7. Interact and EarlyAct meet every second Wednesday at Lady Grey Elementary School. The EarlyAct Club formed this school year, and plans to make many of their ideas a reality.

To keep up to date about what project the Interact and EarlyAct Clubs are up to, visit the Interact Club of Golden BC on Facebook, or check out their website at www.interactclubgolden1.wixsite.com.