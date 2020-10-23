Early wet snow possible in the higher elevations of the Fraser Valley

Onset of precipitation with falling temps will bring a risk of wet snow in areas above 300 m

Wet snow was a possibility in the higher elevations of the Fraser Valley, as well as for the Coquihalla and Highway 3 Hope to Princeton Friday morning as a modified Arctic airmass did its thing.

That means winter will be most certainly putting in an early display for weekend travellers starting Oct. 23, blanketing mountain tops, but also key highways will see snowfall in the higher mountain passes.

Snowfall with total amounts of 15 to 20 cm is expected on the Coq but also for anyone going through the Fraser Canyon – north including Lillooet and south including Lytton.

Below seasonal temperatures will continue through the weekend, according to an Environment Canada special weather statement for the Fraser Valley, including Chilliwack, and Abbotsford and east to Hope.

The onset of precipitation combined with falling temperatures will bring a risk of wet snow to neighbourhoods and roadways above 300 m. By this afternoon, the Arctic front is expected to reach Kamloops and snow could pile up against the east side of the Rockies.

A low pressure system off Vancouver Island will move into Washington State this evening. Snow will begin early this morning and taper to flurries this evening.

Total snowfall accumulations of 15 to 20 cm can be expected by this evening in Similkameen and on travellers routes including the Coquihalla Highway, Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 – Hope to Princeton.

Motorists should get ready to adjust their driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

The system is moving out tonight but a cold airmass settling in behind will ensure temperatures remain five to eight degrees below seasonal through the weekend.

