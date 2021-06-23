Early summer heat on the way for the Cariboo

Heat warnings are possible this weekend in Quesnel, Williams Lake, 100 Mile House

This weekend could see the issuing of heat warnings as temperatures reach up to 36°C in Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, according to Environment Canada.

A ridge of high pressure is anticipated to build after Wednesday.

“This weekend looks quite hot for the Cariboo,” said meteorologist Bobby Sekhon. “We’re going to see temperatures in the mid-thirties which is certainly going to be above average for this time of year.”

Temperatures could soar between 10 to 11 degrees above normal.

For heat warnings to be issued for the Cariboo there must be two consecutive days of a high of 29°C or more with a minimum low of 14°C, Sekhon said.

Read More: BC Hydro assures customers it has ‘more than enough’ power to weather the heatwave

B.C’s hottest temperatures are anticipated in the southwest Interior, with Kamloops potentially reaching 40°C this weekend.

Sekhon advises everyone to keep hydrated and to beat the heat by staying in the shade, wearing loose-fitting clothing and planning strenuous activity for earlier in the morning or later in the evening.

For vulnerable populations, including the elderly, infants, pregnant women, individuals with chronic conditions, and those working outdoors, it is especially important to monitor for any heat-related illness symptoms such as dizziness and nausea, Sekhon added.

“There still remains some uncertainty after what’s going to happen Monday and beyond, but anytime we go from hot to cooler, there’s a possibility of thunderstorms coming through, so that’s going to be something we watch out for.”

Read More: Climate change health costs to top $100B by mid-century: report

Do you have a comment about this story? email: rebecca.dyok@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.