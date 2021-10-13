Early snow a good sign for upcoming ski season at Apex Mountain

Apex Mountain got its first real dumping of snow in the past few days and general manager James Shalman couldn’t be happier about it.

“Ski gods are saying that it is going to be an excellent season,” said Shalman on Wednesday.

Webcams on Apex ski resort area and at the top of the quad lift show lots of snow on the ground already on Oct. 13.

Last winter saw lots of fresh powder on all the Okanagan mountains with snow carrying well into the end of March this year.

Snowboarders and skiers are looking for more of the same this year.

Apex Mountain officially opens Dec. 11 and will be open until April 3.

In October 2020, staff at Apex Mountain Resort were warning people not to use the mountain for skiing, snowboarding or snowmobiling before the mountain was open.

The mountain received approximately 35 centimetres of fresh snow towards the end of October last year, prompting some to head out for some early season turns.

