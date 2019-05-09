Early sailings full for BC Ferries between Vancouver, Victoria

It’s a busy day for ferry passengers with the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay 7 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full and the 9 a.m. sailing is 87 per cent full as of 6:30 a.m.

The Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen 7 a.m. sailing is 100 per cent full as well and the 9 a.m. sailing is 79 per cent full.

Duke Point to Tsawwassen’s 7:45 a.m. sailing is 35 per cent full and the 10:15 a.m. sailing is 39 per cent full.

Departure Bay to Horseshoe Bay’s 8:25 a.m. sailing is 28 per cent full and the 10:40 a.m. sailing is 35 per cent full.

