Early registration open for Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo

Organizers are gearing up for the sixth annual event after last year was cancelled due to wildfires

The first wave of riders in the Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo moments before departure. Paul Rodgers photo.

Get out your bikes.

As the season turns from winter into spring, cyclists are hitting the roads and organizers with the Kootenay Rockies Gran Fondo are already making plans.

The event is back on after being cancelled last year due to health reasons from excessive wildfire smoke, however, eager participants can take advantage of super early bird registration that expires after April 30.

This year’s ride, sponsored by Apex Accounting, is set for Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, with a cap of 500 riders.

“Funds raised by the event will be used to enhance and maintain the North Star Rails 2 Trails system as well as support other local community service projects,” said Glenn Dobie, the event co-chairperson. “With these goals in mind, we are delighted to have a partner who values community service as much as we do in our title sponsor, Apex Accounting, Chartered Professional Accountants.

“Also, the support of the local business community is exceptional. We can’t state how valuable these businesses are for their support and investment in the community.”

The event is organized by Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary, with all proceeds going back into supporting community projects. For example, Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary has already begun a landscape improvement project where a restored locomotive now rests just off Cranbrook St. — itself a previous project spearheaded by the club.

Registration is already 52 per cent full due to carryover from last year’s riders who had signed up before the event was cancelled.

The super early bird registration comes with a $20 discount and eligibility for prizes such as two nights accommodation at the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino, one complimentary entry into the Wasa Triathlon, one complimentary entry into Round The Mountain , and two complimentary entires into the CHAFE Gran Fondo in Sandpoint, Idaho.

The gran fondo is considered a cycling ride — not a race.

There are three courses of distance to choose from; a 58 km course (Piccalo), a 102 km course (Medio) and the 152 km course (Gran). All courses start and finish at the St. Eugene Golf Resort and Casino and span roadways from Kimberley to Wardner.

For more information, visit the Gran Fondo website.

