Early morning stabbing leaves one man with serious injuries

A stabbing this morning has left one man with life-threatening injuries and a suspect in custody.

According to a press release, Nanaimo RCMP responded to a serious assault in the 500-block of Fifth St. at 2 a.m. on March 31, where they found a 25-year old male stabbed several times. He was taken to Nanaimo General Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was located nearby and subsequently arrested. Police say he remains in custody and will appear before a Justice of the Peace.

“This investigation is ongoing, and is still in the early stages,” said Sgt. Jon Stuart. “Nanaimo Detachment’s General Investigation Section is following up on the file, and will be pursuing the investigation.”

If you witnessed this incident or have any information, call Nanaimo RCMP at 250 754 2345 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222 8477, text 274637 (keyword: Nanaimo) or submit an online tip at nanaimocrimestoppers.com

editor@nanaimobulletin.com