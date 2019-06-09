Early morning shooting at Courtenay coffee shop

Multiple shots were fired early Sunday morning at a popular Courtenay coffee shop as Comox Valley RCMP are asking the public for information about the shooting.

The Coffee Luv Bug shop at 950 Cumberland Rd. in Courtenay was the scene of a shooting early Sunday morning. Photo by Terry Farrell

Police have taped off the area around the Coffee Luv Bug shop at 950 Cumberland Rd. in Courtenay Sunday. They confirmed officers came upon the scene around 3 a.m. during regular patrols of the area and found several bullet holes in multiple buildings around the shop.

Police on scene could not confirm how many shots were fired, why they were fired or which building in the area was the primary target of the shooting.

They could confirm that no victims have checked into local hospitals for assistance.

The Comox Valley RCMP are appealing to the public for any information related to the shooting. To contact police, call 250-338-1321 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

-With files from Terry Farrell

