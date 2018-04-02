Early morning incidents in Victoria send three people to hospital with injuries

Two people arrested, one suspected in impaired hit and run crash, the other in downtown assault

Three people were taken to hospital and Victoria police arrested two people Saturday in connection with a hit and run crash and an unrelated assault in the early hours of the day.

One of those injured sustained potentially life-threatening injuries from being reportedly struck in an unprovoked attack. The man was found by officers who had been called to the back of a building in the 900-block of Douglas Street at approximately 2:30 a.m. Forensic identification officers and detectives were also called to this scene to help with the investigation and a suspect was found and arrested a short time later.

About 15 minutes before that call came in, VicPD was called to respond to a crash at the intersection of Quadra and Finlayson streets. A taxi cab was been struck from behind by another vehicle, leaving the two passengers in the cab with non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect and their vehicle fled the scene, but didn’t get far, colliding with a utility pole in the 3100-block of Finlayson Street several blocks away, bringing down the pole and the wires. VicPD officers determined that the driver showed signs of impairment on the scene and the individual was taken into police custody.

Both files remains under investigation. Anyone with more information about these two cases is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654, or to do so anonymously, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-888-222-8477.

