Courtenay Fire Department attended the home around 5:30 a.m.

A house was fully involved in a fire early Sunday morning just north of Courtenay.

Around 5:30 a.m, the Courtenay Fire Department attended a fire at a home on Raven Road, off of Huband Road.

Members of the fire department were on scene until 9:30 a.m.

The Record has reached out to the department and will update the story as more information becomes available.