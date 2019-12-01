(Black Press Media files)

Early morning house fire claims the life of 18-month-old girl in New Brunswick

Two adults and two other children escaped the fire without injury

  • Dec. 1, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A young child is dead following an early morning house fire in Pennfield, N.B.

RCMP and the Pennfield Fire Department responded to a call around 1 a.m. Sunday of a fire at a residence on Highway 175.

An 18-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults and two other children escaped the fire without injury.

The RCMP is working with the Provincial Fire Marshal’s office to determine the cause of the fire.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of the child’s death.

ALSO READ: Police watchdog investigating after serious crash involving Coquitlam RCMP

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘We’re really excited’: New chairlift at Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens
Next story
TNRD Annual Report wins prestigeous Gold Marcom Award

Just Posted

Most Read