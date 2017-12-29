Early morning fire rips through Langford home

A fire ripped through a Langford home early Friday morning, causing extensive damange in the garage and into the upstairs living space.

Langford Fire Rescue was notified of the fire at about 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 29 and, upon arriving at the home at 820 High Forest Pl., found flames emanating from the garage and lapping up the side of the home into the upstairs living space.

The initial fire truck was soon joined by units from all three Langford stations, as well as View Royal Fire Department, and managed to contain the flames to the garage and part of the upstairs living space immediately above it.

“We were very fortunate that the residents in the home were woken by the smoke alarm and had all managed to leave the home before our first truck arrived. They’re very lucky to have gotten out of there before they were injured by the flames or smoke from the fire,” Fire Chief Chris Aubrey said.

“It took our crews about an hour to contain the flames but the guys did a great job and managed to limit the damage. It could have been a lot worse.”

After the initial fire was extinguished, crews remained on the scene to ensure that no hot spots were still active and to start the process of determining the cause of the fire.

“We’re pretty sure that the fire started in the garage, but we don’t have a point of origin as yet,” Aubrey said.

The chief estimates there is roughly $150,000 in damage, but said it was fortunate that most of the home’s contents escaped unscathed from water or smoke damage.

Neither of the homes adjacent to the property were affected, although at noon on Friday, there were still emergency services vehicles on site and a large area of the street was taped off with restricted access to residents only.

Aubrey emphasized the importance of having functioning smoke alarms and used this occurrence as a reminder for everyone to check their own alarms to make sure they are working.

