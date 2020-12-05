Early-morning fire in vacant Chilliwack business believed to be deliberately set

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. in a vacant automotive repair business on Victoria Avenue downtown

An early-morning fire in a vacant commercial building on Victoria Avenue is being deemed suspicious by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP.

Crews from Halls 1, 2, 4 and 6 were called to the fire around 3 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

On arrival, they saw smoke and flame coming from the roof of a vacant automotive repair business in the 46000-block of Victoria Avenue.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and contain the damage to the rear portion of the roof. The interior of the building sustained minor fire and smoke damage.

This fire is believed to be deliberately set and is under investigation by Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP.

If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

