Early morning fire in Lower Thornhill destroys shed

A shed has been destroyed following a property fire in Lower Thornhill in the early morning of Oct. 28.

The Thornhill Fire Department was called to Paquette Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. and remained on scene until about 8 a.m.

“The fire was big but there are no exposures close to it and no houses, so it was pretty contained,” says Christopher England, Thornhill Fire Department deputy fire chief. “The contents in it are lost, but the stuff next to it was saved.”

England says no one was injured or taken to hospital.

The cause of fire is currently unknown and is under investigation.

natalia@terracestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter