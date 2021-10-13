A structure on Otter Point Road in Sooke is engulfed in flames early Wednesday morning. (Brenda Jordison/Facebook)

Early morning fire engulfs Otter Point Road building in Sooke

Emergency crews called at 5:25 a.m.

Three fire departments are battling an active structure fire along Otter Point Road in Sooke Wednesday (Oct. 13) morning.

Metchosin, Sooke and Otter Point fire crews received the report of a structure fire at 5:25 a.m., Metchosin Fire Chief Stephanie Dunlop told Black Press Media.

Unconfirmed reports suggest it is the old Mulligan’s Bar & Grill site, which most recently served as a homeless shelter.

At 6 a.m., flames were towering above the structure and could be easily seen several streets over. Emergency crews remain on scene as of 7 a.m.

More to come.

