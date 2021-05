No injuries reported. More to come.

An early morning fire has levelled a Surrey blueberry farm.

It happened at around 2 a.m. at the farm just off Colebrook Road, east of 152nd Street. No injuries have been reported.

Commuters should avoid the area and stick to Highway 10 as Colebrook Road is shutdown from west of 152nd Street to King George Boulevard.

More to come.

edit@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow us on Twitter

Surrey Now Leader