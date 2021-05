Chilliwack Fire Department on scene at Sinclair Road where fire may have spread to house

Fire crews were battling a motorhome fire early Saturday morning in Chilliwack.

The call came in to the Chilliwack Fire Department around 6:30 a.m. on May 15 to Sinclair Road near Blackburn Road where crews arrived on scene to find a motorhome completely engulfed in flames.

The vehicle was right next to a house and it is believe the fire spread to the house as well.

Several halls were paged to the fire.

More information as it becomes available.

Chilliwack Progress