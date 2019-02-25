Early morning fire destroys mobile home in South Okanagan

Members of the Oliver Fire Department help move some of the people from the 33 homes that were order evacuated from their homes due to flooding concerns.

A mobile home was completely destroyed by fire early Monday morning just south of Oliver

Fire ripped through a single-wide mobile home early Monday morning on a dead end road just south of Oliver.

“It was fully involved when we got there so it was just a defensive attack, there was nothing we could save,” said Chief Bob Graham of the Oliver Fire Department. “I haven’t been back out there this morning but it is so far gone I don’t think we would be able to find a cause.”

It is believed a man and woman were living in the mobile home but we’re away for the weekend.

They were reportedly notified by RCMP who were also on the scene of the fire.

Related: Update: RCMP looking for renter of Oliver home destroyed by fire

The structure was located on Greasewood Avenue off Ryegrass Road, about nine kilometres south of Oliver.

The call came in about 2:55 a.m.

Related: Oliver firefighters respond to emergency call for their own member

Oliver Fire Department responded with two engines, two tenders and a duty vehicle and 25 firefighters.

There were no injuries.

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Mark Brett | Reporter

Â MarkBrett

Send Mark Brett an email.

Like the Western News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.