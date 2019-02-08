Early morning fire destroys house on Skwah First Nation in Chilliwack

No one injured in the accidental blaze attended by firefighters from three halls

No one was injured but an early morning fire destroyed a house on the Skwah First Nation reserve in Chilliwack on Feb. 8, 2019. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

A house on the Skwah First Nation reserve was mostly destroyed Friday morning after an accidental blaze, possibly due to a space heater.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. the Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire located on Lower Landing Road west of Wellington Avenue on the Skwah reserve.

Firefighters responded from Halls 1, 4 and 6, and on arrival, crews reported seeing flames coming out of the first floor corner bedroom of a two-storey residential home.

The fire was well-established within the interior of the home, so crews had to fight the fire from the outside of the structure. The interior of the home sustained major damage and the roof system was destroyed.

Residents were home at the time of the fire and are currently in the care of Emergency Social Services.

There were no civilian or firefighter injuries.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental and is still under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.

One neighbour on the Skwah reserve suggested the fire was caused by a plug-in space heater.

