Early morning fire destroys home on Forbidden Plateau

A fire completely destroyed a home on Forbidden Plateau in the early morning hours of April 17, 2020. Photo by CTV Vancouver Island

An early morning fire Friday in the Comox Valley destroyed a home on Forbidden Plateau.

Around 4:30 a.m. April 17, the Courtenay Fire Department was called out to the fire by the Coastal Fire Centre, but as the area does not have fire protection or an agreement with the department, crews ensured the fire didn’t spread into the nearby trees.

According to reports, there were people in the home who escaped as soon as the fire started. The home was located close to the former ski resort.

The Record has reached out to the Coastal Fire Centre for more details and will update the story as more information becomes available.

