Early morning fire damages unit at Motel 5000

A single occupant was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation

The 5000 Motel where a fire broke out in a single unit at 4 a.m. on Nov. 11. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Penticton Fire Department got an early morning call out to a 4 a.m. fire at the 5000 Motel on Main Street.

The fire was contained to a single unit of the motel and extinguished by firefighters before it could spread.

One individual was met by firefighters in the doorway of the unit on fire and later taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

No other injuries were reported.

The blaze is considered a room and contents fire by the Penticton Fire Department, but was successfully contained to the one unit.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation.

